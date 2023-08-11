The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards have a new date — one that places them squarely within Hollywood's awards season, for a change.

Fox announced Thursday that the Emmys will air on January 15 from the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The show will air on the Martin Luther King Jr holiday.

The timing means that the Emmys, which honour the best shows on television, will air weeks before the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honour film and television actors.

Numerous other shows like the Golden Globe Awards, which haven't been confirmed for a return to network television, and the Critics Choice Awards, also are held in January.

The ceremony will happen roughly four months later than originally planned.