India's government has unveiled new punishments for mob lynchings and crimes against women in a proposal for the country's biggest criminal justice overhaul since the British colonial era.

India's Penal Code and other statutes governing the police and courts were introduced in the 19th century, while the country was governed by the British crown.

Sweeping changes to the laws would remove archaic references to the British monarchy and other "signs of our slavery", home minister Amit Shah told parliament Friday.

New provisions in the laws, which intend to better protect women, would make sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage, employment or promotion, or through the use of a hidden identity, a crime.

The legislation would make a gang rape conviction punishable by a maximum life sentence. Raping a child would be eligible for a death sentence, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

The legislation would allow penalties ranging from seven years in prison to death for mob lynching.

The bills introduce community service provisions for petty crimes to ease the chronic backlog of criminal cases in Indian courts, which have millions of pending cases.

The government also proposed legislation in that seeks to replace a British colonial-era sedition law with its own version.