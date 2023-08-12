Ballot counting is underway after voting has ended in state elections in Malaysia, where Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s multi-coalition government is seeking to reinforce its position against the opposition.

As of 0800 GMT (4 pm local time), or two hours before voting ended on Saturday, the Election Commission said turnout was between 60 percent and 70 percent in each of the states.

The final turnout has not been tallied, but it appeared lower than the overall target of 85 percent by the commission. The poll results will be known later Saturday.

Nearly 9.8 million people, or half the country’s electorate, are eligible to elect 245 assembly members in six states that account for more than half of Malaysia’s gross domestic product.

The polls are widely viewed as an early referendum both on Anwar’s leadership and the strength of the opposition after the general election in November.

While the local elections have no direct impact at the federal level, the outcome could signal whether Anwar’s government can last a full five-year term.

The two contending coalitions currently control three states each.

If the opposition takes control of states led by Anwar’s bloc or otherwise has a strong showing in state polls, analysts say it will put pressure on Anwar and could undermine the country's political stability.

Loose alliance