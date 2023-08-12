Niger's detained president has been seen by his doctor, his entourage said, amid mounting concern for his condition, while West Africa's regional bloc scrapped a crisis meeting on the coup that deposed him.

Mohamed Bazoum "had a visit by his doctor today", a member of his entourage told AFP news agency on Saturday, adding the physician had also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son. "He's fine, given the situation," the source added.

Bazoum, 63, was toppled on July 26 by his presidential guard, which has since held him and his family at his official residence in the capital Niamey.

The European Union, the African Union and the United Nations joined others in sounding the alarm for Bazoum on Friday after reports described worsening detention conditions.

Human Rights Watch said it spoke with Bazoum earlier this week. The ousted leader described the treatment of himself, his wife and their unwell 20-year-old son as "inhuman and cruel", HRW said.

"I'm not allowed to receive my family members (or) my friends who have been bringing food and other supplies to us," the group quoted him as saying.

"My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor," he was quoted as saying. "They've refused to let him get medical treatment."

UN rights chief Volker Turk on Friday said Bazoum's reported detention conditions "could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law".

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said he was "dismayed" by the military's refusal to release Bazoum's family as a "demonstration of goodwill".

CNN reported last week that Bazoum was being kept isolated and forced to eat dry rice and pasta by those who overthrew him.

Related West African bloc postpones meeting addressing Niger crisis

Crisis meeting suspended

West African leaders deferred a crisis meeting due in Ghana's capital Accra on Saturday after approving the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger as soon as possible.

Chiefs of staff from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) indefinitely suspended the gathering for "technical reasons".

Sources said the meeting was originally set up to inform the organisation's leaders about "the best options" for activating and deploying the standby force.