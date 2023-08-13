Ecuador has transferred a powerful gang leader, accused of threatening a presidential candidate before he was slain, to a maximum security prison via a massive military and police operation, according to officials.

At dawn on Saturday, some 4,000 heavily armed agents entered Prison 8 in Guayaquil in southwestern Ecuador, where the head of the powerful Los Choneros criminal group, Jose Adolfo Macias, alias "Fito," was being held.

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso reported on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that "Fito" had been transferred to La Roca, a 150-person maximum security prison that is part of the same large penitentiary complex he was already in.

The gang leader - who had been sentenced to 34 years in prison for organised crime, drug trafficking and murder - had controlled at least one cellblock in the prison from which he was removed.

Ecuador has been under a state of emergency after the shock assassination Wednesday of journalist and anti-corruption crusader Fernando Villavicencio.

Lasso has blamed the murder on organised crime, and Villavicencio had complained of receiving death threats from Macias.

Related Bolsonaro to Villavicencio: Recent attacks on politicians in Latin America

'Unjustifiable violence'