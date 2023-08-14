Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi refugee based in Sweden, has targeted the Quran in the Swedish capital Stockholm in yet another desecration of the Muslim holy book.

Monday's attack on the Quran by Momika, who was assisted by Salwan Najem of Iraqi origin, took place in front of the parliament building in Stockholm.

Momika chanted anti-Muslim slogans before stepping on the Quran and eventually burning a copy of it.

Momika and Najem, however, faced the reaction of a group of Swedish activists, who asked them to stop the provocative act.

The police, protecting the attackers, arrested one of the activists, who moved to thwart the attack.

Earlier, Momika burned the Quran under the protection of the police in front of the Stockholm Mosque on June 28, which was the first day of Eid al Adha, a Muslim holiday.

A month later, he staged a similar protest outside the Iraqi embassy, stomping on the Quran but leaving before burning it. Both incidents led to widespread outrage and condemnation.

Widespread condemnation