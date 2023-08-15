Tuesday, August 15, 2023

1555 GMT —Russia's President Vladimir Putin has addressed a security conference outside Moscow in a pre-recorded video statement, accusing the West of fueling the conflict "by pumping billions of dollars" into Ukraine and "supplying it with equipment, weapons, ammunition, sending their military advisers and mercenaries."

"Everything is being done to ignite the conflict even more, to draw other states into it," Putin said.

1656 GMT — Russia arms deal with N Korea would violate UN resolutions: US

The United States said that Russia would be violating UN resolutions if it reaches an arms deal with North Korea, after the two countries' leaders called for greater cooperation.

"Any kind of security cooperation or arms deal between North Korea and Russia would certainly violate a series of UN Security Council resolutions," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Patel highlighted that Russia was relying on some of the world's most ostracised nations, North Korea and Iran, to support its "war of aggression" against Ukraine.

"Our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase this type of military cooperation with the DPRK," he said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

1441 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets troops in frontline Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia and met troops fighting in the counteroffensive against Russian forces in the south, the president's office said.

Zelenskyy was shown in a video with senior Ukrainian soldiers examining a battlefield map at what the president's office said was the frontline command point of the 46th separate airmobile brigade near the town of Orikhiv.

"The president listened to reports by the commanders on the course of combat actions in frontline areas ... and discussed the most problematic issues of their units together with the brigades and combatants," it said in a statement.

1351 GMT — Ukraine ploughs funding into fortifying border with Russia, Belarus

The Ukrainian government is to build new fortifications and military infrastructure in northeast regions that border Russia and Belarus at a cost of nearly $35 million, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"At the request of Kharkiv and Chernihiv...we are allocating 911.5 million hryvnias ($24.7 million) for Kharkiv and 363 million ($9.8 million) for Chernihiv to build military engineering and fortification structures," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The Chernihiv region that borders Russia and Belarus was partially occupied at the start of Russia's full-scale offensive in February 2022, but it was later liberated.

1328 GMT — Ukraine launched attacks on Bryansk, Belgorod regions: governors

The governors of two Russian regions, bordering Ukraine, reported attacks on their territories.

The Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to enter the territory of the Bryansk region, its Governor Alexandr Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation, as well as the FSB (Federal Security Service) of Russia in the Bryansk region, near the village of Kurkovich in the Starodubsky district, prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian sabotage group to infiltrate into the territory of the Russian Federation," he said.

As a result of the group's shelling, one farm animal was killed and a car was damaged, he added. Separately, Belgorod region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram two people, including a woman, were injured in shelling by Ukraine's armed forces. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the attacks.

1245 GMT — Russia claims Ukraine military resources are 'almost exhausted'

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Ukraine's military resources were "almost exhausted", as Kiev wages a gruelling counter-offensive to recapture lost territory.

"Despite comprehensive assistance from the West, Ukraine's armed forces are unable to achieve results," Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow.

"Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine's military resources are almost exhausted," he said.

He added that there was "nothing unique" about Western weapons and that they were not invulnerable to Russian arms on the battlefield.

Kiev kicked off its long-anticipated counter-offensive in June, but has acknowledged tough battles as it struggles to break through heavily fortified Russian positions.

1105 GMT — Russian defence minister says operation ended West's military dominance

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine ended Western dominance in the military domain, thus decreasing the ability to force its interests upon others.