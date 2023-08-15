On August 15 1947, the British Empire left India after more than three centuries of rule, leading to the creation of two independent states: Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

This division triggered a surge of violence, uprooting nearly 15 million people and resulting in the loss of between 200,000 to 1 million lives.

Let's delve deeper into the events that paved the way for this partition and the far-reaching consequences it bore:

A divisive inheritance from British colonialism

The origins of the India-Pakistan partition can be traced back to the “Divide and Rule” policies of British colonialism. These policies included measures like the scientific census of 1871 and the establishment of separate electorates for Muslims. These actions fostered some rigid religious identities in the region, setting the stage for future conflicts.

The role of World War II

By the mid-20th century, India's aspiration for independence had reached its peak and to comprehend the factors that led to the partition, it's crucial to get to know closer the political figures of that era.

Leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi spearheaded the Indian National Congress, advocating for a united and secular India that embraced diverse faiths.

Concurrently, Muhammad Ali Jinnah headed the Muslim League and supported the idea of a distinct homeland for Muslims, which became Pakistan. As the prospect of British India's independence drew nearer, the collision of these contrasting visions laid the foundation for the partition.

World War II also played a significant role in accelerating the downfall of British colonial rule. Most Indians were discontented with Britain involving India in World War II. Gandhi and Nehru refused to participate and initiated the Quit India movement of 1942, which aimed to compel the British to leave India altogether.