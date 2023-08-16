After India's prohibition on overseas sales last month, global rice prices surged to their highest levels in 15 years. Consequently, Vietnamese exporters successfully restructured agreements for approximately 500,000 metric tonnes of rice, securing elevated prices.

This is the first confirmation of rice prices climbing in the wake of India's surprise ban, with importers paying more for one of the world's most widely consumed staples amid tightening supplies.

Asian rice exporters had raised offered prices by around 20 percent since India banned non-basmati white rice exports last month, heightening food inflation risks for some of the most vulnerable consumers in Asia and Africa who are already struggling with lower supplies due to erratic weather and the war in Ukraine.

"Buyers have agreed to pay higher prices for some of the cargoes, which they bought for August shipment," said one trader at an international trading company.

He added that around 200,000 tonnes of rice have been shipped this month while 300,000 tonnes were yet to be loaded at Vietnamese ports.

“Importers, including Indonesia and the Philippines, have paid between $30 and $80 a tonne above deals signed at around $550 a tonne for fragrant Vietnamese rice before India banned white rice exports in July”, the Singapore-based traders said.

This gives sellers additional income of around $15 million to $40 million compared with prices agreed before India's curbs.