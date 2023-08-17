To some, Ecuador's jungle is a home and a valuable tool in fighting climate crisis. To others, it is a vital solution to a struggling economy.

In an unusual example of climate democracy, it is Ecuadorians who will decide what is more important, drilling for oil or protecting the Amazon, in a closely watched referendum on Sunday.

The drilling is taking place in the Yasuni National Park, one of the most diverse biospheres in the world, and home to three of the world's last uncontacted Indigenous populations.

It began in 2016 after years of fraught debate and failed efforts by then-president Rafael Correa to persuade the international community to pay cash-strapped Ecuador $3.6 billion not to drill there.

After years of demands for a referendum, the country's highest court authorised the vote in May to decide the fate of "block 43," which contributes 12 percent of the 466,000 barrels per day produced by Ecuador.

The government of outgoing President Guillermo Lasso has estimated a loss of $16 billion over the next 20 years if drilling is halted.

"The Yasuni has been like a mother to the world... We need to raise our voices and hands so that our mother can recover, that she is not injured, that she is not beaten," said Alicia Cahuiya, a Waorani leader born in the heart of the jungle.

The reserve is home to the Waorani and Kichwa tribes, as well as the Tagaeri, Taromenane and Dugakaeri, who choose to live isolated from the modern world.

Cahuiya said the reserve was "a lung for the world," capturing carbon dioxide and pumping out oxygen and water vapor.

"Water vapour helps maintain a low temperature on the planet. It's like air conditioning" for the atmosphere, said Gonzalo Rivas, director of the Tiputini scientific station at the private San Francisco University in Quito.

Climate democracy