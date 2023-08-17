Firefighters are struggling to contain a wildfire that broke out in a mountainous national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife, prompting authorities to evacuate at least 3,800 people.

On Thursday, the fire's perimeter expanded to 31 kilometres (19 miles) across dry woodland covering both flanks of steep ravines near the Mount Teide volcano (Spain's highest peak) – hampering access to the area and covering much of the island with smoke clouds and ash.

"When you go outside you start suffocating. It's as if you have something stuck in your throat," said Alba Gil, 37, a resident of the village of La Esperanza where authorities ordered people to stay home due to the heavy smoke.

She and her family stayed up until 4 am worried about the flames higher up the mountain.

'Most complex' fire

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday, has burned through 2,600 hectares (6,425 acres) of land.

"The night has been very tough, this is the most complex fire we've had in the Canary Islands in the last 40 years," the region's leader, Fernando Clavijo, told a news conference.

Scorching heat and dry weather this summer have contributed to unusually severe wildfires in Europe and western Canada.

Hawaii's Maui was also hit by wildfires which have killed at least 106 people, forced tens of thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate and devastated the historic resort city of Lahaina.

Scientists say the climate crisis, driven by fossil fuel use, has led to more frequent and more powerful extreme weather events.