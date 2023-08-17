WORLD
2 MIN READ
De Bruyne, Haaland, Messi nominated for UEFA player of the year
The football stars emerged as the top vote recipients, chosen by a panel consisting of club coaches in UEFA competitions, European national team managers, and a selected cadre of journalists.
De Bruyne, Haaland, Messi nominated for UEFA player of the year
The winner will be revealed on August 31 in Monaco. / Others
August 17, 2023

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are among the three finalists for the men's UEFA player of the year award alongside Lionel Messi, European football's governing body has announced.

The trio emerged as the leading vote-getters from a jury on Thursday comprised of coaches of clubs in UEFA competitions, those in charge of European national teams and a select group of journalists.

The winner of the prize will be revealed on August 31 in Monaco at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony.

RelatedHaaland, Mbappe, Lewandowski on Champions League awards shortlist

Haaland finished as the Champions League's top scorer last season with 12 goals, while De Bruyne - who had a leading seven assists - played an integral part in City lifting the trophy for the first time.

Recommended

Messi, who left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami this summer, won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, claiming the last major trophy missing from his honours.

City's Pep Guardiola is among the coach of the year nominees after leading the club to a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season.

He is joined by Italian pair Simone Inzaghi, who took Inter Milan to the Champions League final, and Luciano Spalletti, the coach who ended Napoli's 33-year wait for the Serie A title.

RelatedTürkiye submits bid to host UEFA EURO 2028
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base