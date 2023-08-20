At least seven people died and 27 others were hospitalised in southeastern Brazil when a driver lost control of a bus carrying football fans on a mountainous road, fire officials said.

The accident occurred on a highway near Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais state, they said.

Passengers interviewed by the G1 news website said the driver cried out that he had no brakes shortly before losing control.

More than 40 fans of the Corinthians football club of Sao Paulo were on the bus, returning from a match the night before in Belo Horizonte.

Unregistered bus