Israeli police have denied branding a Palestinian man’s cheek with the Jewish Star of David while arresting him during a raid on his home, but forensics experts investigating the incident rejected this and said it was done using a metal tool, local media reported Sunday.

The trial of Arva Sheikh Ali, a 22-year-old Palestinian detained last Wednesday by Israeli police at the Shuafat Refugee Camp in East Jerusalem on drug trafficking charges, was held at the West Jerusalem District Court, the Yediot Aharonot newspaper reported.

Ali said the Star of David was carved into his face during his detention by Israeli police officers.

In photos spread on social media, traces of the six-pointed star, known as a symbol of Judaism and the state of Israel, are clearly visible on his face.

Police misconduct

The newspaper said the police “failed to provide a solid explanation” to the judge in response to the allegation.

Before the hearing, Ali’s lawyer, Ekrem Abu-Libde, said police kept him in a detention centre without performing a health check, although it was legally mandatory.

The court has asked the Justice Ministry to investigate the police for misconduct after Ali was reportedly violently beaten by officers while in custody.

It decided to place Ali under house arrest Sunday, pointing to the conditions under which he was detained for four days and the police misconduct as justification for its decision.

”It is clear that serious violence was committed against the suspect in custody," it said, confirming that he had also not undergone a medical check-up.