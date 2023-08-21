Surprise candidate Bernardo Arevalo has won Guatemala's presidential election, according to a count by the TSE national election body.

With 95 percent of ballots counted, Arevalo has scored 59 percent of votes, with his rival Sandra Torres trailing behind with 36 percent.

Arevalo pulled off a massive upset after defying opinion polls and coming in second in the first-round election in June.

Ahead of Sunday's vote, observers and foreign allies had sounded the alarm about meddling and efforts to undermine the electoral process, after a top prosecutor tried to have Arevalo disqualified and ordered raids on his party offices and the election body during the campaign.

After a first-round marked by low turnout and invalid votes, the TSE reported "a historic turnout percentage" at the close of Sunday's voting, without giving details.

Fed-up voters expressed despair over the poverty, violence and corruption that have crippled the Central American nation, pushing thousands of its citizens to emigrate in search of a better life, many to the United States.

"You can no longer live anywhere, because there is so much crime," complained 66-year-old housewife Maria Rac, an Indigenous Mayan who voted in the town of San Juan Sacatepequez, 30 kilometres (20 miles) west of the capital.

Related Guatemalans head to crucial presidential runoff, hoping for real change

Truck driver Efrain Boch, 47, voting in the same town, pleaded with the new government to tackle corruption.

Arevalo, the son of the country's first democratically elected president, Juan Jose Arevalo, has slammed the plague of corrupt politicians on the campaign trail.

"We are sure that the winners will be the people of Guatemala," Arevalo said after voting in the capital.

The prosecutor who has targeted him, Rafael Curruchiche -- sanctioned by Washington for corruption -- said he did not rule out more raids and possible arrests after the elections.

A 'risk' to the system

At the close of voting, the TSE reported no "significant incidents" during the day.