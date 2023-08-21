Former US President Donald Trump has said he would skip the upcoming Republican primary debates, citing his large lead in opinion polls as evidence that he was already well-known and liked by voters ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump has for months suggested he would likely pass on Wednesday night's debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, arguing that it did not make sense to give his Republican rivals a chance to attack him given his sizeable lead in national polls.

On Sunday, a CBS poll showed he was the preferred candidate for 62 percent of Republican voters, with his closest rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 16 percent. All other candidates in the primary race had less than 10 percent support.

"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had," Trump said on his social media app, Truth Social on Sunday. "I will therefore not be doing the debates," he added in all-caps.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a question asking if the former president meant he won't be taking part in any of the Republican debates.

“Why would I allow people at 1 or 2 percent and 0 percent to be hitting me with questions all night?” he had said in an interview in June with Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be serving as a moderator. Trump has also repeatedly criticised Fox, the host of the August 23 primetime event, insisting it is a “hostile network” that he believes will not treat him fairly.