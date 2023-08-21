Monday, August 21, 2023

1934 GMT - The US State Department has approved the potential sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment to Poland in a deal valued at up to $12 billion, the Pentagon said.

Poland has made boosting its military a priority following Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Poland has robustly supported US-led efforts to support Ukraine against the Russian onslaught, with a large portion of the billions of dollars in US weapons provided to Ukraine crossing the border through Poland.

Poland announced in January that it plans to spend four percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year –– well above the NATO target of two percent.

2313 GMT - EU reiterates support for membership aspirations of Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended an evening dinner in the Greek capital Athens on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Thessaloniki Declaration, in which the bloc reiterated its full and unequivocal commitment to the EU membership aspirations of the Western Balkans and its support for the acceleration of the accession process and related reforms.

In 2003, the six countries of the Western Balkans were designated "potential candidates" at the EU Leaders Summit held in Thessaloniki, Greece.

While Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are still considered "potential candidates," Montenegro, Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia have acquired the status of "candidate countries" over the years.

Ukraine and Moldova were also declared candidate countries in June 2022.

1752 GMT - Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots — Zelenskyy

Greece has offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 warplanes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an official visit to Athens.

"Today we have an important result for the air coalition: Greece will take part in training our pilots on F-16s. Thank you for this offer," Zelenskyy said, alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during statements to the media.

Kiev welcomed a US decision to alongside Denmark and the Netherlands hand F-16 fighter jets over to Ukraine once its pilots are trained to use them.

Training by an 11-nation coalition is to begin this month, and officials hope pilots will be ready by early 2024.

1810 GMT — Russian-backed court hands heavy jail terms to five Ukrainian soldiers

Russian-affiliated courts in Ukraine's eastern regions sentenced five Ukrainian soldiers to lengthy prison terms, Russia's Investigative Committee has said.

"The court sentenced (Andrey) Klementovich, (Artur) Sivitsky and (Ivan) Melnikovich to 20 years' imprisonment each, to be served in a strict regime penal colony," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

It published footage of three men handcuffed inside a court's defendant’s cage. The Investigative Committee said the three men were found guilty of "cruel treatment of the civilian population" and "attempted murder".

1713 GMT — Ukraine lines up destroyed Russian tanks in central Kiev

Ukraine has lined up the burnt-out husks of Russian tanks and fighting vehicles along the capital Kiev's central drag as Ukrainians prepare to mark their second wartime Independence Day this week.

The national holiday, which commemorates 32 years of post-Soviet independence from Moscow on Thursday, falls exactly 18 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its southern neighbour.

People walked along Kreshchatyk Street in the heart of the capital staring at the charred shells of armoured combat vehicles and other bits of hardware, arranged in a long line like a military parade of the dead.

1502 GMT — Russian high school pupils to learn how to use drones

Russian teenagers will learn how to operate and counter military drones in the upcoming school year, according to a curriculum published by the education ministry.

Moscow announced last November it was re-introducing Soviet-style military training for children from 2023, as it presses ahead with its nearly 18-month offensive in Ukraine.

The drone course, which will be offered to pupils aged 15 to 17, comes as Russian territory is targeted by almost daily Ukrainian drone attacks and as their use becomes pivotal in the conflict.

According to the education ministry's website, pupils will gain "an understanding of the ways in which unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can be used in combat".

1430 GMT — Top US general meets Pope Francis, discusses Ukraine war

Top US military officer General Mark Milley has met Pope Francis at the Vatican, discussing issues including the war in Ukraine.

The pope is "obviously very concerned about the hundreds of thousands of people who have been killed and wounded and the innocent civilian lives that have been lost", Milley told journalists aboard a US military aircraft following the audience.

"He's very interested in hearing my views on the state of the war and the status of the war, and the human tragedy that's unfolded in Ukraine," the general said.

1344 GMT — Ukraine may use new Black Sea route for grain shipments: producers

Ukraine is considering using its newly-tested wartime Black Sea export corridor for grain shipments after the first successful evacuation of a vessel along the route last week, a senior agricultural official has said.

Russia has blockaded Ukrainian ports since it invaded its neighbour in February 2022, and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after pulling out of a Türkiye-backed safe-passage deal for Black Sea grain exports last month.

In response, Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria.

1239 GMT — Ukraine plans to establish military police