Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is expected to return to the kingdom from exile, threatening fresh instability on the day parliament votes for a new prime minister after three months of political deadlock.

His return from 15 years of self-imposed exile - which his daughter announced would be at 9:00 am (0200 GMT) on Tuesday - comes at a politically charged moment in the kingdom.

Thailand has been without a prime minister for three months after the youthful Move Forward Party (MFP) stormed to a shock success in May elections, only to be stymied by the conservative establishment opposed to its promise of change.

The Pheu Thai party, the election runners-up headed by Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, then broke with MFP to create a new coalition with army-backed candidates despite a campaign pledge never to do so.

On Saturday, days after announcing a deal with the ex-party of outgoing Prime Minster Prayut Chan-o-cha - who came to power in a coup in 2014 - Paetongtarn said her father would return home just hours before parliament votes for a premier.

Thaksin, who confirmed his daughter's announcement, went into self-exile in 2008 over decades-old criminal charges he claims are politically motivated - and still faces the possibility of jail time.

"He will have to gain some security from his people being the government," political analyst Jade Donavanik told AFP.

While hatred of Thaksin runs deep in establishment circles, the unexpected success of MFP and its charismatic young leader Pita Limjaroenrat may have provoked a rethink.

"If they have to choose between these two evils, they will be choosing the lesser of the two," Jade said.

Outside elite circles, Pheu Thai's deal with the army-backed United Thai Nation Party has dismayed many supporters and progressives who voted overwhelmingly against military-backed parties in May.

Old versus new

An ex-policeman, Thaksin made billions after founding the telecoms firm Shin Corp and then turned to politics.

A populist movement, then unprecedented, catapulted him to power and he served as prime minister between 2001 and 2006.

Thaksin commands loyalty in many rural areas, where Pheu Thai is seen as inextricably linked with him and his family, and remains a household name.

But in May's elections, his party did not win the popular vote for the first time since 2001.