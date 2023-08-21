WORLD
2 MIN READ
Shepherd trying to save flock killed as Greece battles new wildfires
The island of Evia also faced wildfires even as an "extreme" fire risk warning was sounded across Athens and other parts of the country.
Shepherd trying to save flock killed as Greece battles new wildfires
Civil protection authorities warned of an “extreme” fire risk in the region around Athens and other parts of southern Greece. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 21, 2023

A man was found dead in a wildfire raging north of Athens, firefighters have said, as they battled fresh blazes across the country.

On Monday, "an old shepherd ran to his sheepfold to save the animals and was retrieved dead, a spokesman from the fire brigade told the AFP news agency in Boeotia, about 100 kilometres north of Athens.

People on a beach and in two communities near the fire were told to evacuate. Around 60 firefighters assisted by four water-bombing planes were battling the flames, an official from the fire service said.

Another wildfire broke out on the island of Evia, where 42 firefighters had been deployed backed up by four planes.

Civil protection authorities warned of an "extreme" fire risk in the region around Athens and other parts of southern Greece.

RelatedFirefighters tackle Greece wildfires amid lingering threat of strong winds
Recommended

Uncontrollable fires

Fires also continued to burn out of control for a third day in northeastern Greece near the port city of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac).

Seven firefighters and one volunteer had to be taken to hospital with injuries, the official said.

Some 12 communities have been evacuated over the weekend and civil protection authorities urged residents to remain indoors due to the smoke.

The very hot and dry conditions which increase the fire risk will persist until Friday, according to meteorologists.

RelatedGreece wildfires edge close to Athens as EU flags spike in carbon emissions
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation