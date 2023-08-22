When Thailand's deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra went into self-imposed exile in 2008 facing a raft of corruption charges following his ouster in a military coup, he issued a hand-written note.

"If I am fortunate enough," wrote Thaksin, a deeply polarising telecom billionaire who broke the mould of Thai politics, "I will return and die on Thai soil."

On Tuesday, the 74-year-old flew into Bangkok on a private jet, just hours before the latest incarnation of the populist party he founded reclaimed the premiership power in an alliance with parties linked to the generals who ousted the government of his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, in 2014.

Upon his arrival, he emerged briefly from the terminal building to bow and offer a floral garland at a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as a mark of respect, before waving to hundreds of supporters waiting for him.

Shortly after, the former Manchester City owner was taken to the Supreme Court, which ordered him jailed for eight years over three convictions passed in his absence. But with is party expected to be back in power, his time in prison may just serve as a political detour.

It isn’t clear yet how long Thaksin will actually serve of his prison sentence. Officials have said he, like other inmates, can apply for a royal pardon from day one.

Thaksin has been Thailand's most prominent politician for decades, retaining outsized influence despite the years away.

"It closes a crucial chapter in Thailand's politics," Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University, said of Thaksin's return.

"He has been such a dominant force over the past two decades."

To the rural masses, Thaksin is loved as the first leader to pay attention to the needs of millions living beyond Bangkok's bright lights.

To many in the urban middle class and the royalist elite, Thaksin was a crony capitalist who plundered the economy while in power from 2001 until he was ousted in a 2006 military coup, and later led a protest movement that reduced parts of Bangkok to smouldering ruins in 2010.

A government led by his sister, Yingluck, was swept to power in a 2011 election, only to be ousted in the 2014 coup after relentless street protests led by his conservative enemies.

Thaksin's rivals accused him of winning power with handouts to rural voters. After his initial election win in 2001, he formed the first elected government to serve a full term, after which it was re-elected.

Critics also accused him of abusing his electoral mandate to systematically dismantle constitutional checks and balances, while cementing his authoritarian rule.

Media watchdogs said he oversaw a steady erosion of press freedom. A 2003 war on drugs in which 2,500 people were killed boosted his image as a crime-buster but sparked outrage from human rights groups, who said he was riding roughshod over civil liberties.

'CEO prime minister'

Born into a family of ethnic Chinese silk merchants in 1949 in the northern city of Chiang Mai, Thaksin became a policeman in 1973 before pursuing graduate degrees in the United States.

On his return, he established a computer dealership that he grew into Thailand's largest mobile network, Shin Corporation, that laid the foundation for his rise to become one of the country's richest men.

A shrewd operator who rarely minces his words, an increasingly wealthy Thaksin entered politics in the mid-1990s, initially serving as foreign minister and then deputy prime minister.