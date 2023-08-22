Dozens of hospital patients have been evacuated onto a ferry in the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) as wildfires raged uncontrolled for a fourth day, the fire brigade said,

Hundreds of firefighters have been struggling to contain the blaze that broke out near Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) on Saturday and quickly spread, fanned by gale-force winds, sending plumes of smoke above the city and turning the night sky bright red. One person has been killed.

Authorities said 65 patients at the University Hospital of Alexandroupolis had been evacuated by early Tuesday as a precaution onto a ferry in the port. Fourteen more people were evacuated by a coast guard vessel from a beach near the village of Makri.

Overnight, as flames approached the premises of the Alexandroupolis Metropolita Church Foundation, staff carried a man in a wheelchair to an ambulance while others were evacuated on stretchers.

The ferry turned into a makeshift hospital.

Elderly patients lay on mattresses strewn across the cafeteria floor, paramedics at tended to others on stretches and a woman held a man resting on a sofa, an IV drip attached to his hand.

"Under extreme weather conditions, mainly due to gale-force winds, a huge effort has been made to manage fire fronts that broke out simultaneously in many parts of the country," fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopios said late on Monday.

"The hours we are going through are extremely critical."

Several communities in the broader Evros region, near the border with Türkiye, have been evacuated as authorities warned the risk of new fires remained high in the coming days.