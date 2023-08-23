India is bracing to become the first nation to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole, days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region.

The latest attempted Moon landing is a historic moment for the world's most populous nation, as it rapidly closes in on milestones set by global space powers.

Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, is scheduled to touch down shortly after 6:00 pm India time (1230 GMT) near the little-explored lunar south pole.

"India reaches for the Moon", The Times of India front-page headline read on Wednesday, with the hoped-for lunar landing dominating local news. "It's D-Day for Moon Mission", The Hindustan Times said.

A previous Indian effort failed in 2019, and the latest attempt comes just days after Russia's first Moon mission in almost 50 years, destined for the same region, crashed on the lunar surface.

But former Indian space chief K Sivan said the latest photos transmitted back home by the lander gave every indication the final leg of the voyage would succeed.

"It is giving some encouragement that we will be able to achieve the landing mission without any problem," he told the AFP news agency on Monday.

'Confidence'

Sivan added that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had made corrections after the failure four years ago, when scientists lost contact with the previous lunar module moments before its slated landing.

"Chandrayaan-3 is going to go with more ruggedness," he said. "We have confidence, and we expect that everything will go smoothly."

The mission was launched nearly six weeks ago in front of thousands of cheering spectators but took much longer to reach the Moon than those of the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s, which arrived in a matter of days.

India is using rockets much less powerful than those the United States used back then, meaning the probe must orbit Earth several times to gain speed before embarking on its month-long lunar trajectory.

The spacecraft's lander, Vikram, which means "valour" in Sanskrit, detached from its propulsion module last week and has been sending back images of the moon's surface since entering lunar orbit on August 5.