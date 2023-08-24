Hospital care across England is expected to come to a standstill on Thursday as senior doctors launch another 48-hour strike amid an ongoing pay dispute between medics and the British government.

Thousands of hospital doctors say they will only provide emergency care, and the National Health Service warned patients to expect major disruption during the two-day strike.

Thursday's action is the latest in a series of strikes staged by doctors, nurses and other clinical staff in recent months and part of a wave of disruptive industrial action by public sector workers to demand better pay amid the UK's cost-of-living crisis.

Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said the latest walkouts are a “massive headache” for the public health service because they are timed just before the late August three-day public holiday weekend when demand at hospital emergency departments is typically higher. That means many services will be out of action for five days.

The Conservative government has insisted that talks on pay are over after it said senior doctors would receive a 6 percent pay rise. Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the average annual earnings for senior doctors amount to 134,000 pounds, on top of a generous pension.