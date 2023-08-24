The G7 countries have condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea’s space launch using ballistic missile technology, stating it poses a "grave threat" to peace and stability.

"This launch is a clear, flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) and poses a grave threat to regional and international peace and stability," said a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers and the European Union foreign policy chief on Thursday.

North Korea conducted the second launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, which ended in failure due to an error in the rocket's "emergency blasting system" during the third stage of flight, according to state media.

Recalling Pyongyang's "escalatory actions" through a record number of ballistic missile launches despite the repeated calls from the international community, the statement noted that these actions prove North Korea's determination to advance and diversify its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

International response