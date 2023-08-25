Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has renewed a licensing agreement with Ericsson to use each other's technologies, seen as a rebuff to US warnings about the risk of espionage by Beijing.

Huawei has been at the centre of an intense technological rivalry between China and the United States, which suspects the company of spying for Beijing -- accusations Huawei denies.

US sanctions on Huawei since 2019 have cut off the firm from global supply chains for American components and hobbled its smartphone arm, forcing it to pivot towards other forms of growth.

Washington has also pressured its allies to ban the use of Huawei gear in their 5G telecoms networks, arguing that Beijing could use the equipment to spy on other countries' communications and data traffic.

Despite those tensions, Huawei and Ericsson -- based in Stockholm -- have signed a "long-term" global agreement to license each other's patents, the Chinese company said in a statement on Friday.

The deal covers patents essential to 3G, 4G and 5G cellular technologies as well as both companies' "respective sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices", Huawei said.