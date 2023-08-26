WORLD
China conducts massive military drills after US arms sale to Taiwan
Taiwan activated its defence systems after dozens of Chinese planes crossed the median line of the strait, according to the Taiwanese defence ministry.
China opposed the arms sale, calling it a “gross interference” in China’s internal affairs and describing it as a “heinous act” that violates its “One China” principle. / Photo: AP Archive
August 26, 2023

Taiwan’s defence ministry has said that China sent dozens of aircraft and vessels toward the island, just days after the United States approved a $500-million arms sale to Taiwan.

Saturday's statement revealed that 32 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army and nine vessels from the navy were detected in the 24 hours between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Of these, 20 aircraft either crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or breached Taiwan’s air defence identification zone.

In response, Taiwan tasked its own aircraft, vessels and missile systems to respond to the activities, the defence military said.

China steps up its drills

China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a renegade province to be taken by force if necessary. In the past year, Beijing has stepped up military drills around the island in reaction to Taiwan’s political activities.

The Chinese military launched drills around Taiwan last week as a “stern warning” after Taiwan’s vice president stopped over in the US while on an official trip to Paraguay.

The State Department said Wednesday it had signed off on the sale of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets and other related equipment to Taiwan worth half a billion dollars.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said Friday that China opposed the arms sale, calling it a “gross interference” in China’s internal affairs and describing it as a “heinous act” that violates its “One China” principle, as well as three Sino-US joint communique.

Zhang also said that China urged the US to fulfil its commitment of not supporting the independence of Taiwan.

