WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israelis protest against judicial overhaul for 34th straight week
Tens of thousands attend demonstrations in Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya and Rehovot.
Israelis protest against judicial overhaul for 34th straight week
A demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv / Photo: Reuters
August 26, 2023

Israeli protesters took to the streets to again protest the coalition government's judicial overhaul.

Demonstrators have organised mass protests every Saturday against the far-right coalition government's judicial overhaul and conservative policies led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This marked the 34th straight week of protests.

Tens of thousands attended demonstrations in Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya and Rehovot.

Protesters carried Israeli flags and chanted: "Democracy" to the sound of drums, whistles and air horns.

As usual, the most significant demonstration was in Tel Aviv where protesters gathered in front of the Government Complex on Kaplan Street and made speeches criticising the regulation.

Some protesters carried "Sorry Mohammed" placards in solidarity with Palestinians against Ben-Gvir's racist remarks about Palestinian freedom of movement.

Meanwhile, demonst rators in West Jerusalem gathered on Azza Street near Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence.

RelatedThousands of Israelis march in Tel Aviv against judicial overhaul

Judicial reform in Israel

Recommended

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced Jan. 5 the judicial reform, which included changes such as limiting the Supreme Court's powers and giving the government a say in judicial appointments.

Netanyahu announced in March he was postponing the reform, which had led to increasing protests and nationwide strikes. But he also said his government would put it back on the agenda after the approval of the 2023-2024 budget in late May.

Following a s talemate in negotiations with the opposition, the government recently restarted the reform process.

As part of the judicial reform, the government announced that a bill to abolish the Supreme Court's oversight of the government would be brought to the Knesset, or parliament, for a second and third vote on July 24.

Thousands of Israelis, including war pilots, submarine officers and other elite units who opposed the reform, resigned from voluntary reserve service.

Israeli media reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was working to postpone the bill to abolish the Supreme C ourt's oversight of the government in response to the reactions from reserve soldiers.

Prominent figures in Israeli politics, military, security, economy and the judiciary have publicly expressed opposition to the reform plans.

The movement against Netanyahu’s government judicial reform agenda has been staging demonstrations for seven months.

RelatedIsraelis intensify protests against controversial judicial reforms law
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package