Israeli protesters took to the streets to again protest the coalition government's judicial overhaul.

Demonstrators have organised mass protests every Saturday against the far-right coalition government's judicial overhaul and conservative policies led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This marked the 34th straight week of protests.

Tens of thousands attended demonstrations in Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya and Rehovot.

Protesters carried Israeli flags and chanted: "Democracy" to the sound of drums, whistles and air horns.

As usual, the most significant demonstration was in Tel Aviv where protesters gathered in front of the Government Complex on Kaplan Street and made speeches criticising the regulation.

Some protesters carried "Sorry Mohammed" placards in solidarity with Palestinians against Ben-Gvir's racist remarks about Palestinian freedom of movement.

Meanwhile, demonst rators in West Jerusalem gathered on Azza Street near Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence.

Judicial reform in Israel