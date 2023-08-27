Sunday, August 27, 2023

1459 GMT — Ukraine has said that a second cargo ship stuck in the port of Odessa left via a temporary corridor set up after the Black Sea grain deal collapsed.

"The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier PRIMUS of a Singaporean operator has left the port of Odessa and is sailing through the temporary corridor established for civilian vessels," Ukraine's reconstruction ministry said.

More updates 👇

1456 GMT — Ukraine investigates incident that killed 3 pilots while Russia attacks with cruise missiles

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.

Ukraine's Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television that it wasn't immediately clear how long the probe would take.

According to the Air Force's Telegram page, two L-39 training military aircraft collided on Friday during a combat mission over Ukraine's western Zhytomyr region.

Three pilots were killed, including Andriy Pilshchykov, a well-known pilot with the nickname “Juice” who was an outspoken advocate for Ukraine getting F-16 fighter jets.

1051 GMT —Wagner boss Prigozhin's death confirmed by investigators: Moscow

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been formally confirmed dead following genetic analysis, investigators said, as anger and questions over what caused his plane to crash earlier in the week continued to mount.

"Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region," Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman from Russia's Investigative Committee said.