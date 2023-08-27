WORLD
Russia confirms Wagner boss Prigozhin dead following genetic tests
Russian investigators say genetic tests confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 people killed in a plane crash last week.
August 27, 2023

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been formally confirmed dead following genetic analysis, investigators said, as anger and questions over what caused his plane to crash earlier in the week continued to mount.

"Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region," Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman from Russia's Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight list," she added.

Speculation that the Kremlin may have been involved in the crash has been rife, with the incident coming exactly two months after Wagner staged a mutiny against Moscow's military leadership.

Among the nine other people listed onboard the Embraer private jet that crashed on Wednesday was Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence.

Unfolding investigation

Russian officials opened an investigation into air traffic violations after the crash but have otherwise not disclosed details about its possible cause.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as "tragic" to reporters on Friday, calling rumours of possible foul play an "absolute lie".

His comments came as the Kremlin appeared to rein in groups like Wagner, with a presidential decree signed Friday stipulating that paramilitary fighters will have to swear an oath to the Russian flag.

In an address Thursday, President Vladimir Putin said he had known Prigozhin - once a loyal ally - since the early 1990s, describing him as a man who made mistakes but "achieved results".

Wagner forces, which Moscow used to prosecute some of the Ukraine conflict's bloodiest battles, also maintained a significant military presence in Africa.

Similar memorials were spotted across the country, in cities like Perm and Saint Petersburg - Russia's former imperial capital and Prigozhin's birthplace.

SOURCE:AFP
