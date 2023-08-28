A Pakistan court bailed a prominent human rights activist and a former politician on Monday, their lawyer said, after they were detained for protesting against enforced disappearances.

Lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir and politician Ali Wazir were arrested under anti-terror laws last week after appearing at a protest by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which claims to fight for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns.

Some 3,000 people attended that rally in the capital Islamabad, where both Mazari-Hazir and Wazir gave speeches condemning the harassment of Pashtuns and calling on state forces to end an alleged shadowy policy of secret detention.

Lawyer Zainab Janjua told AFP news agency on Monday that Mazari-Hazir "should be released today".

Wazir was also granted bailed but will be produced before another Islamabad court in a separate case related to the protest, she said.

PTM was launched to fight against what it says are military excesses committed during anti-terrorism operations in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where most Pashtuns live.