UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the arrest of election observers, reports of voter intimidation as well as threats of violence following Zimbabwe’s elections.

Last week, Zimbabwe held elections, choosing a president, parliamentarians and councilors.

But the outcome of the election was disputed by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) which claimed that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission had announced fake presidential election results that declared President Emerson Mnangagwa winner with 52,6% while Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change had 44%.

“The Secretary-General calls on political leaders and their supporters to reject any and all forms of violence, threats of violence, or incitement to violence, and to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected,” read a UN statement on Sunday.

The UN chief urged resolutions “in a fair, expeditious, and transparent manner to ensure that the (el ection) results are a true reflection of the will of the people.”

Related Zimbabwe's opposition claims victory, disputing president's re-election

Lack of ballot papers