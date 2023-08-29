WORLD
2 MIN READ
NYC allows Islamic call to prayer on Fridays, Ramadan
Under the new guidance, a mosque or masjid can broadcast adhan in New York every Friday between 12.30pm and 1.30pm as well as before the fast-breaking meal of iftar every evening during the fasting month of Ramadan.
NYC allows Islamic call to prayer on Fridays, Ramadan
Leaders from the Muslim community express gratitude to the New York  mayor and other officials. / Photo: AA
August 29, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams has announced that New York City will permit the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, to be broadcast at designated times every Friday and during the holy month of Ramadan.

"For too long, there has been confusion about which communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer," Adams said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary," he said.

At the news conference attended by representatives from various mosque associations and Muslim foundations, Adams said: "You are free to practice your faith in New York City because, under the law, we are all entitled to equal treatment. Our administration takes great pride in achieving this accomplishment."

Recommended

Under the new guidance, a mosque or masjid can broadcast adhan every Friday between 12.30pm and 1.30pm as well as before the fast-breaking meal of iftar every evening during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Leaders from the Muslim community expressed gratitude to the mayor and other officials. As the meeting concluded, the adhan was recited from the podium, accompanied by an explanation in English.

RelatedMuslims and interfaith groups gather for Iftar near Trump Tower in NYC
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package