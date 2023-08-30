Wednesday, August 30, 2023

An accident involving two Ukrainian helicopters has killed six servicemen aboard the aircraft, Ukrainian media has reported.

The news site Ukrainska Pravda said the incident on Tuesday involved widely used Mi-8 military helicopters and occurred near the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, near the front line, but gave no indication how it occurred.

An air force spokesperson identified as Yevhen Rakita confirmed the deaths to public broadcaster Suspilne, but gave no details on the circumstances.

1819 GMT — Ukraine gains on southern front 'pave way to Crimea'

Ukraine has said that recapturing the village of Robotyne this week was a strategic victory paving the way for its forces to push deeper into Russian positions in the south towards Crimea.

Having entrenched on the flanks of Robotyne, we are opening the way to Tokmak and, eventually, Melitopol and the administrative border with Crimea, - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

The foreign minister's comments came as Kiev announced two people had been killed in the "most powerful" aerial attack on the capital in weeks, and Russia reported a drone strike on military aircraft in its northwest.

Progress has been costly and staggered but Ukrainian forces announced they had pushed through key Russian defensive lines with the capture of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region this week

1815 GMT — Poland MPs back launch of controversial 'Russia influence' panel

Poland's parliament has given a green light for a "Russian influence" panel to begin work despite EU and US criticism that it could be used against opposition politicians.

The conservative majority elected nine members to the panel in a vote boycotted by all opposition parties, which refused to put forward candidates for the posts, calling it "illegal" and "anti-constitutional".

Poland — a neighbour and staunch ally of Ukraine, which is battling Russia's military offensive — in late May set up a committee with the stated goal of investigating citizens who may have succumbed to Russian influence.

Under the law, those found guilty could find themselves banned for 10 years from public positions relating to public finances and classified information.

1708 GMT — EU's Borrell urges countries to order more ammunition for Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged member countries to order more ammunition for Ukraine, as figures showed the bloc is a long way from a March target of giving Kiev a million artillery shells within 12 months.

Borrell said over-arching agreements, known as framework contracts, had been signed with arms firms to allow EU member countries to place joint orders for 155-millimetre rounds, urgently needed by Ukraine as it fights Russia's offensive.

"Now it's (up) to the member states to pass concrete orders inside these framework agreements with the industry," Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU defence ministers in the Spanish city of Toledo.

1621 GMT — Russia arms talks with DPRK 'actively advancing': White House

Russia is in secret, active talks with North Korea to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for Moscow's fight in Ukraine, the White House has said.

"Arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said, adding that a key focus of the talks was artillery ammunition for Moscow's forces.

Kirby noted that despite its denials, North Korea supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia last year for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group.

1552 GMT — Russia says airport attacked as Ukraine drones target six regions

Russia has accused Ukraine of launching what appeared to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil since Moscow sent troops there 18 months ago.

Drones hit an airport in Russia’s western Pskov region near the border with Estonia and Latvia and started a massive fire, the governor and local media reported.

More drones were shot down over Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga and the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, according to the Defence Ministry.

Pskov regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the airport in the region’s namesake capital cancelled on Wednesday so the damage could be assessed during daylight.

