Soldiers in Gabon said they were seizing power to overturn the results of a presidential election, and claimed to have arrested the president, whose family has held power for 55 years.

The coup attempt came hours after the central African country's President Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, was declared winner of an election marred by fears of violence.

A dozen uniformed soldiers appeared on state television on Wednesday morning and announced that they had seized power.

“We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon’s commitments to the national and international community," said a spokesperson for the group, whose members were drawn from the gendarme, the republican guard and other factions of the security forces.

"We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime", one of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, adding that he was speaking on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions".

"To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled," he added.

All the institutions of the republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court

Bongo was seeking a third term in elections this weekend. He served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who ruled the country for 41 years.

Another group of mutinous soldiers attempted a coup in January 2019, while Bongo was in Morocco recovering from a stroke, but they were quickly overpowered.

Related This is what Gabon military said to announce 'end of regime'

In the election, Bongo faced an opposition coalition led by economics professor and former education minister Albert Ondo Ossa, whose surprise nomination came a week before the vote.

There were concerns about post-election violence, due to deep-seated grievances among the population of some 2.5 million.

'Thank you, army'

Crowds in the city took to the streets to celebrate the end of Bongo's reign, singing the national anthem with soldiers.