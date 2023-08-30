An Iranian weightlifter has been given a lifetime ban by authorities in the country after shaking hands with an Israeli competitor at an event in Poland, state media reported.

Mostafa Rajaei, aged in his 40s, shook hands with Israeli weightlifter Maksim Svirsky on Saturday after they both stood on the podium at a World Masters championship in Wieliczka, Poland.

"The weightlifting federation bans athlete Mostafa Rajaei for life from entering all sports facilities in the country and dismisses the head of the delegation for the competition, Hamid Salehinia," the body an nounced in a statement cited by state news agency IRNA.

Iran does not recognise Israel and prohibits all contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes.

According to the IRNA report, Rajaei "crossed the red lines of the Islamic republic" at the event where the Iranian delegation had been "sent with the support of the federation".