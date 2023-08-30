North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile, hours after the United States separately deployed B-1B bombers for allied air drills.

Japan's defence ministry and also South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred on Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.

The launch comes as South Korea and the United States prepare to wrap up 11 days of combined military drills, which Pyongyang has denounced.

The B-1B bombers conducted separate air drills with warplanes from South Korea and Japan earlier on Wednesday.