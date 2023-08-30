WORLD
3 MIN READ
US okays military aid to Taiwan under programme used for sovereign states
FMF, largest military assistance account managed by State Department, provides primarily grant assistance to foreign governments for the purchase of US defence equipment and military training.
US okays military aid to Taiwan under programme used for sovereign states
A soldier launches a US-made TOW 2A missile during a live fire drill in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 3, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 30, 2023

US President Joe Biden's administration has approved a military transfer to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing, or FMF, programme normally used for sovereign states, according to a notification sent to Congress.

The notification, which was seen by the Reuters news agency on Wednesday, informs congressional committees of the State Department's intention to obligate up to $80 million in FMF funds in support of Taiwan.

"FMF will be used to strengthen Taiwan's self-defense capabilities through joint and combined defense capability and enhanced maritime domain awareness and maritime security capability," the notification said.

The Taiwan notification was first reported by the Associated Press.

Representative Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was glad the administration was "finally" providing FMF to Taiwan.

"These weapons will not only help Taiwan and protect other democracies in the region, but also strengthen the US deterrence posture and ensure our national security from an increasingly aggressive CCP [Chinese Communist Party]," McCaul said in a statement.

Ire of Beijing

Recommended

FMF, the largest military assistance account managed by the State Department, provides primarily grant assistance to foreign governments for the purchase of US defence equipment and military training under the Foreign Military Sales programme.

A State Department official confirmed the notification to Congress and said the decision to provide Taiwan with the FMF assistance did not reflect any change in US policy.

The move is nonetheless expected to raise the ire of Beijing.

Beijing says the island is its breakaway province, and warns against any forms of "official exchanges" between Washington and Taipei.

China has complained previously to the United States about military aid to the island. Its Defence Ministry has said the US military must stop all forms of "military collusion" with the island.

The United States, Taiwan's most important arms supplier, last month announced a Taiwan weapons aid package worth up to $345 million.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington