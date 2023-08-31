WORLD
Israeli police kill Palestinian boy in occupied West Bank
Israeli police shoot dead 14-year-old boy who Israeli officials allege carried out a knife attack in occupied East Jerusalem.
Israeli emergancy and security personnel stand around a body at the site of alleged attack in occupied East Jerusalem.  / Photo: AFP
August 31, 2023

Israeli police have shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in occupied East Jerusalem's light-rail station, Israeli officials said, while a bomb in the occupied West Bank wounded four Israeli troops.

"A suspect armed with a knife committed a terrorist attack near Shivtei Israel light rail station in [East] Jerusalem," Israeli police alleged. "The suspect was neutralised on the spot," it said without elaborating.

It was unclear if the boy, identified as a resident of a Palestinian neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, was still armed when he was killed in what was described as a fast-moving incident.

In another incident, the Israeli army said a late-night explosion in Nablus wounded an Israeli military officer and three soldiers.

The soldiers were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One was moderately wounded, and the rest suffered only light wounds.

The troops were escorting worshippers to Joseph's Tomb — a flashpoint shrine where some Jews claim the Prophet Joseph is buried.

The Israeli army said the blast struck when its forces were trying to clear the way for worshippers.

Israeli occupation

Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and the resulting violence has claimed the lives of at least 222 Palestinians this year.

At least 31 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian, have also been killed this year, according to an AFP news agency tally based on official sources on both sides.

Israel has occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 1967.

Some 700,000 illegal Jewish settlers now live in both areas, in settlements regarded as illegal under international law.

Israel has enforced a crippling blockade of Palestine's Gaza enclave from land, air and sea since 2007, restricting the movement of people and goods and transgressing international laws that ensure everyone's right to access basic humanitarian needs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
