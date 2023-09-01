It is not just the French state, but also a significant section of French society, mainly far-right voters, who frown upon clothing that is seen as “too long” or “Muslim-coloured.”

The rot has set in deep. A vice-principal of a French school once told an assembly of 30 teachers, "I'll tell you how you tell whether it's an abaya or a simple long dress. You look at the individual and you know whether they're Muslim or not."

That anti-Islamic gaze mainly falls on black or North African female students who are perceived as Muslim. They are the ones who bear the brunt of this witch-hunt. A white student can wear a long dress without hindrance, while her black or brown classmate would be reprimanded for doing so.

The apathy of right-wing politicians and their allies towards minorities, especially Muslims, has reached a point where disenfranchising a woman in a veil or long robe is being celebrated.

Knowing that there is political gain to be had, the French government has passed a number of measures aimed at controlling Muslim women’s attire. The most recent one came from French Minister of Education Gabriel Attal, who announced that abayas will be banned in schools across the country.

Any long, colourful dress or coat that is perceived as “modest” is a problem in the eyes of the French state, as long as it is worn by women who are presumed to be Muslim, even if they are not wearing a hijab.

While Muslim organisations in France have repeatedly disassociated long robes from Islamic faith, arguing that such clothing is more cultural than religious since it originated in the Middle East, the education minister still used the word “abaya” to tacitly justify the ban as a measure against Muslim community. This ban will inadvertently pave the way for racial profiling, with students from Arab, Turkish, Asian and African backgrounds becoming the primary targets.

All these divisive moves have a legal cover. In 2004, France enacted a law on “Secularity and Visible Religious Symbols in Schools," which prohibited the display of religious symbols such as Islamic headscarves, Jewish skullcaps, and Christian crosses in public schools.

The French state justified passing that law by invoking laicite, a guiding principle of the French Republic which advocates for the separation of religion and state, promoting freedom of conscience for all citizens, regardless of their beliefs.

While the cornerstone of French laicite is freedom and equality, France has turned hostile toward its minorities under the guise of upholding laicite. This is contradictory. It is a question of interpretation: an act to protect laicite from one perspective becomes an act of subjugation in another view.

Historical Parallels

The institutionalisation of anti-Islam sentiment in France goes back to France’s colonial conquests.

For instance in 1935, when the French army's infamous "5th division" unleashed a psychological warfare in Algeria, targeting Algerian women was an essential part of a broader strategy designed to dominate the occupied population and quell their quest for independence.

The French colonial administration established a women-centred political doctrine, which asserted: "If we want to hit Algerian society in its context, in its ability to resist, we must first conquer the women; we must go and find them behind the veil where they hide and in the houses where men hide them".

The veil was targeted because it symbolised resistance in the eyes of French occupiers.

Eight decades later, some byproducts of these tactics are being imposed on French Muslim citizens today.