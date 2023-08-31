WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several troops killed in Pakistan as suicide bomber targets military convoy
The attack happened in Bannu, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, that killed at least nine soldiers and wounded 20 others.
Several troops killed in Pakistan as suicide bomber targets military convoy
Security forces have been patrolling the area to ensure civilian safety. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 31, 2023

A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle has targeted a security convoy in northwest Pakistan, killing at least nine soldiers and wounding 20 others, the military and three security officials said, a sign of increasing militant violence.

The attack happened on Thursday in Bannu, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. It said five soldiers were wounded in the attack.

However, security officials put the number of wounded persons at 20. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the record.

"The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," according to the Inter-Services Public Relations Department.

Security forces have been patrolling the area to ensure civilian safety.

There was no immediate claim from any group, but the suspicion is likely to fall on the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have stepped up attacks on security forces since 2022.

RelatedTTP-claimed bomb attack in Pakistan's northwest kills soldiers
Recommended

Local Taliban

Dozens of security personnel have been killed in fighting and suicide bombings, mostly claimed by the TTP, an umbrella of militant groups in Pakistan, in recent months.

Authorities state that the insurgents have discovered sanctuaries and have even been openly residing in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which has also emboldened them; however, Kabul rejects this accusation.

There was no immediate comment from the army.

Bannu is located near the former militant stronghold of North Waziristan, which served as a base for insurgents until the army years ago announced that it had cleared the region of local and foreign militants.

Occasional attacks have continued, however, raising concerns that the TTP, are regrouping in the area.

RelatedWhat’s behind the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington