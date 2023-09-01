Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has floated the idea of a transition back to democracy in neighbouring Niger, similar to the nine-month period his country underwent in the late 1990s.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed sanctions on Niger after troops ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup on July 26 and the bloc threatened military intervention as a last resort if talks fail to restore civilian rule.

In a new statement, the bloc denied any new "proposed transition timeframe" for Niger.

In the statement shared on X, the ECOWAS said, "The demand of the authority of ECOWS Heads of State and Government is clear: the military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating...President Mohamed Bazoum".

Niger's new military leaders have dug in, saying they want a maximum three-year transition period to restore constitutional order and have ordered police to expel France's envoy as tensions build with a key partner in Niger's fight against insurgency.

Late on Thursday, Niger's interior ministry announced it was stopping UN agencies, NGOs and international organisations from working in military "operation zones".

It did not specify which regions were affected, but said the measures were "due to the current security situation".

"All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended," it said.

Transition period

Tinubu said Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 after a nine-month transition period instituted by former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who has also headed delegations to meet the Niger junta.

"The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger if Niger's military authorities are sincere," the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.

Algeria, Niger's influential northern neighbour, has met with West African leaders in a bid to avoid any military intervention in Niger and has proposed a six-month transition.