Zimbabwe's main opposition party has called for nationwide protests and a re-run of elections that it said fraudulently handed President Emmerson Mnangagwa a second term in office.

The appeal from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) came on Friday, a day after Mnangagwa said the vote was valid and warned there would be a crackdown on anyone spreading chaos.

"I warn anybody who may want to bring any chaos in this country we are ready," he said during a ceremony to open a lithium plant. "Whoever shall preach hate speech will be responsible for their hate speech, our prisons are not full."

The electoral commission said late on Saturday Mnangagwa had secured roughly 53% of the vote, leaving CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in second place on 44%. Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party was named the winner of the parliamentary election but fell just short of the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution.

Analysts have questioned the credibility of the elections, which were marred by arrests of vote monitors. ZANU-PF has said there were no irregularities, and Mnangagwa has urged anyone with complaints to go to the courts.