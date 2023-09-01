The French military has said that it is ready to respond if any renewed tensions in Niger target its military and diplomatic facilities in the conflict-hit West African country.

"The French army is ready to respond to any renewed tension that would target French military and diplomatic facilities in Niger," the French General Staff told Anadolu in a written statement on Friday.

Amid tensions that have risen in the weeks following the ouster of Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, the military administration's Foreign Ministry last week gave French Ambassador Sylvain Itte 48 hours to "leave Nigerien territory."

Ambassador Itte refused to comply and remained at his post, a move that was hailed by French President Emmanuel Macron.