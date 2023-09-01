Gabon's main opposition group, Alternance 2023, has urged the international community to encourage the junta that overthrew President Ali Bongo this week to hand power back to civilians.

"We were happy that Ali Bongo was overthrown but ... we hope that the international community will stand up in favour of the Republic and the democratic order in Gabon by asking the military to give back the power to the civilians," Alexandra Pangha, spokesperson for Alternance 2023 leader Albert Ondo Ossa, told the BBC on Friday.

She said that the junta's plan to inaugurate General Brice Oligui Nguema as head of state on Monday was "absurd".

Pangha said the opposition hoped to get an invitation from the junta to discuss the Central African country's transition plan but said it had not received anything yet.

The junta has not made its transition plans public.

Fair, transparent elections

Alternance 2023 has said it wants a full vote count from Tuesday's election, which it said would show Ondo Ossa had won.

Gabon's election commission said after the election that Bongo had been re-elected with 64 percent of the vote, while Ondo Ossa secured almost 31 percent. Ballot counting was done without independent observers amid an internet blackout.

The African Union's Peace and Security Council demanded on Thursday that the military refrain from any interference in the political process and called for fair and transparent elections.