Liverpool reportedly reject Al Ittihad's $190M offer for Salah
Egypt star Mohamed Salah, who joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract with the Reds last year.
The 31-year-old has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances during six seasons at Anfield. / Photo: AFP Archive
September 1, 2023

Liverpool have rejected a blockbuster $190 million (£150 million) offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, according to media reports.

Egypt star Salah has been linked with a move to the Gulf State for several weeks and it is believed a verbal offer was made to Liverpool by Al Ittihad on Friday.

The bid is understood to have been £100 million ($127 million) up front with a further £50 million (63.5 million) in add-ons.

However, the Premier League club are determined to keep Salah and plan to reject all offer no matter the size of the fee.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract with the Reds last year.

'We cannot (sell Salah)'

"Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool," Salah's representative Ramy Abbas Issa said in August.

"If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer."

The 31-year-old has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances during six seasons at Anfield, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

Even if Liverpool had considered the possibility of life without Salah, the bid's arrival just before Friday's 2200 GMT transfer deadline would have left them with little time to find a replacement.

Asked on Friday about Salah's future, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters: "The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that.

"We cannot (sell Salah). That's how it is. Nothing else to say."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
