Saturday, September 2, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev's troops were "moving forward" in their counteroffensive against Russian forces, rebuffing Western officials who say that Ukraine is gaining ground too slowly.

This week, unnamed US officials vented frustration at the slow progress of the operation and even faulted Ukrainian strategy, according to Western reports that drew Kiev's ire.

Ukrainian forces are moving forward. Despite everything, and no matter what anyone says, we are advancing, and that is the most important thing. We are on the move - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Some fear the West's support could begin to falter as colder and wetter weather slows progress on the battlefield later in the year. The West has poured in many billions of dollars to help the counteroffensive and Kiev says it needs more.

Ukrainian battlefield momentum has picked up slightly in one part of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia front where Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Friday that Kiev's troops had broken through the first line of Russian defences.

1147 GMT — Kiev says decision to uninvite Russian envoy to Nobel ceremony a 'victory for humanism'

Ukraine has welcomed a decision by the Nobel Foundation to cancel an invitation to ambassadors from Russia and Moscow-allied Belarus to this year's Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm.

"Victory for humanism," spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook.

"We thank everyone who demanded the restoration of justice. We are convinced that a similar decision should be made regarding the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to Oslo."

1228 GMT — Russia 'destroys' Ukrainian boats trying to attack Crimea bridge

Russia's forces have destroyed three unmanned Ukrainian boats being used in an attempt to attack the bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, Defence Ministry said.

"On September 2, at about 02.20 am Moscow time [2320 GMT], the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat, sent by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, was destroyed in the Black Sea," the ministry said on Telegram.

0958 GMT —Ukraine names businessman Kolomoisky suspect in fraud probe