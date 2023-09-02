A former Italian premier, in an interview, has contended that a French air force missile brought down a passenger jet over the Mediterranean Sea in 1980 in a failed bid to assassinate Libya's then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Former two-time premier Giuliano Amato appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to either refute or confirm his assertion about the cause of the crash on June 27, 1980, which killed all 81 persons aboard the Italian domestic flight.

In an interview with Rome daily La Repubblica, Amato said on Saturday he is convinced that France hit the plane while targeting a Libyan military jet.

While acknowledging he has no hard proof, Amato also contended that Italy tipped off Gaddafi, and so the Libyan, who was heading back to Tripoli from a meeting in Yugoslavia, didn't board the Libyan military jet.

What caused the crash is one of modern Italy’s most enduring mysteries.

Some say a bomb exploded aboard the Itavia jetliner on a flight from Bologna to Sicily, while others say an examination of the wreckage, pulled up from the seafloor years later, indicates it was hit by a missile.

Radar traces indicated a flurry of aircraft activity in that part of the skies when the plane went down.

"The most credible version is that of responsibility of the French air force, in complicity with the Americans and who participated in a war in the skies that evening of June 27," Amato was quoted as saying.

NATO planned to "simulate an exercise, with many planes in action, during which a missile was supposed to be fired" with Gaddafi as the target, Amato said.

In the aftermath of the crash, French, US and NATO officials denied any military activity in the skies that night.

