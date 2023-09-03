CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Taiwan evacuates thousands, cancels flights as Typhoon Haikui nears
Haikui is forecast to make landfall in the mountainous and sparsely populated far southeast of Taiwan, with counties and cities in the east and south cancelling classes and declaring a day off for workers.
Taiwan evacuates thousands, cancels flights as Typhoon Haikui nears
A man takes pictures of huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan. / Photo: AFP
September 3, 2023

Domestic flights have been cancelled, and almost 3,000 people evacuated as Taiwan girded for the arrival of Typhoon Haikui, which is expected to bring torrential rain and strong winds to the island's south and east.

Haikui is forecast to make landfall in the mountainous and sparsely populated far southeast of Taiwan on late Sunday afternoon, with counties and cities in the east and south cancelling classes and declaring a day off for workers.

Haikui is a much weaker storm than Typhoon Saola, which hit Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Saturday.

Haikui is expected to be only a Category 1 or 2 typhoon when it hits Taiwan, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

Taiwan's government said that 2,868 people had already been evacuated from settlements, mainly in the south and east.

Recommended

Taiwan's two main domestic airlines, UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines, cancelled all flights on Sunday, while ferry services to offshore islands were cancelled as well.

There was less disruption to international flights, with only 25 cancelled for Sunday.

The military has mobilised soldiers and equipment to help with flood relief and evacuation efforts.

After passing across southern Taiwan, Haikui is forecast to cross the Taiwan Strait into China.

RelatedTyphoon Saola weakens but still a threat in China's south
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter