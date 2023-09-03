Domestic flights have been cancelled, and almost 3,000 people evacuated as Taiwan girded for the arrival of Typhoon Haikui, which is expected to bring torrential rain and strong winds to the island's south and east.

Haikui is forecast to make landfall in the mountainous and sparsely populated far southeast of Taiwan on late Sunday afternoon, with counties and cities in the east and south cancelling classes and declaring a day off for workers.

Haikui is a much weaker storm than Typhoon Saola, which hit Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Saturday.

Haikui is expected to be only a Category 1 or 2 typhoon when it hits Taiwan, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

Taiwan's government said that 2,868 people had already been evacuated from settlements, mainly in the south and east.