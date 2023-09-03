North Korea launched two long-range cruise missiles as part of a "tactical nuclear strike drill," the country’s state media has reported.

"A firing drill for simulated tactical nuclear attack was conducted at dawn of September 2 to warn the enemies of the actual nuclear war danger," North Korea 's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Tipped with mock nuclear warheads, two long-range strategic cruise missiles were fired during the drill, it added.