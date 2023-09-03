The leader of Germany's powerful Bavaria state has said he would keep his deputy in the job despite a row over an old anti-Semitic leaflet, hoping to draw a line under the scandal ahead of a regional election.

Bavaria's conservative prime minister Markus Soeder said it would "not be proportionate" to sack Hubert Aiwanger - a move that would have upended the ruling coalition in the southern state.

Aiwanger, leader of the populist Free Voters who are the junior coalition partner to Soeder's conservative CSU, has faced days of controversy over Nazi pamphlets found in his schoolbag as a teenager in the late 1980s.

Aiwanger, 52, has admitted being in possession of the leaflets but denies producing or distributing them. His brother has since claimed to be the author.

The document proposed a satirical quiz on "the biggest fatherland traitor" and offered as a prize "a free trip through the chimney in Auschwitz".

Aiwanger, who is also Bavaria's economy minister, on Thursday said he had made mistakes in his youth and apologised for any hurt caused, especially to victims of Nazi-era atrocities.

'Soeder is hoping for re-election'

Although the leaflet was "disgusting" there was no evidence Aiwanger had written it, Soeder told reporters at a Munich press conference.

Aiwanger had also expressed regret for what happened 35 years ago, he added.